Abdullah Shafique Makes Record on World Cup Debut

Abdullah Shafique became the first Pakistani to score a century on World Cup debut as he smashed a rescuing 113 run innings against Sri Lanka.

Abdullah Shafique has made history with a record-breaking century in just his fifth One Day International (ODI). The opening batter delivered a brilliant performance on his World Cup debut, scoring his maiden ODI hundred. Shafique’s century, achieved in just 97 deliveries, featured 8 fours and 3 sixes, showcasing his exceptional prowess and adaptability.

With this, Abdullah Shafique not only registered his first ODI century but also made a record of becoming the first-ever Pakistani to score a hundred on World Cup debut.

His remarkable feat powered Pakistan in a tough chase against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. Facing the formidable challenge of chasing a daunting 345-run target, Pakistan found themselves in trouble early on, losing key wickets, including those of Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.

However, Abdullah Shafique’s composure and talent shone through, becoming the turning point of the match. Teaming up with the steadfast Mohammad Rizwan, Shafique played a pivotal role in stabilizing Pakistan’s innings.