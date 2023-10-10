Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 10, 2023 | 11:13 am

As the 2023 Cricket World Cup progresses, cricket fever is at its peak, and fans around the world are enthusiastically anticipating every game. Pakistan will play their second World Cup game against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan won their first World Cup game against the Netherlands comprehensively by 81 runs. They will be looking to continue their winning streak against Sri Lanka.

The team’s first victory has set the tone for Pakistan’s campaign, and fans are excited about what’s to come.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka 10 October 2023 1:30 PM Hyderabad

Live Streaming

Stay up to date on the match with our World Cup live score coverage, which includes ball-by-ball updates and a live scorecard. PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports will all broadcast Pakistan’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan vs. Srilanka World Cup live streaming will also be available for cricket fans in Pakistan via Tapmad, Ary Zap, and Tamasha App.

Android iOS Web
Tapmad LINK LINK LINK
ARY Zap LINK LINK LINK
Tamasha LINK LINK LINK
PTCL SHOQ LINK LINK LINK

>