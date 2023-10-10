Here’s Unstoppable Babar Azam’s Impressive ODI Record Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second match of the ODI World Cup 2023 today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in India.
The Men in Green kicked off their World Cup campaign in fine style by securing an 81-run victory against the Netherlands in the first encounter of the mega event.
The national team will be hoping for the Unstoppable Babar Azam to take charge both as a batter and as a captain and lead the side to victory against the islanders.
Unstoppable Babar Azam is currently the top-ranked batter in the ICC ODI rankings and has an impressive record against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format.
The Lahore-born cricketer faced Sri Lanka for the first time in ODI cricket in 2015 at Dambulla, where he scored only 25 runs in the match.
The great phase of his career against Sri Lanka was witnessed in 2017 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he scored back-to-back centuries and a fifty.
|Date
|Runs
|Venue
|13 Oct 2017
|103
|Dubai (DSC)
|16 Oct 2017
|101
|Abu Dhabi
|20 Oct 2017
|69
|Sharjah
Unstoppable Babar Azam then scored another match-winning century against a tough-class spin attack in 2019 at the National Stadium, Karachi, where he scored 115 runs.
The stylish batter last faced Sri Lanka in the ODI Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa International Stadium, where he scored 29 in a must-win game of the event.
Overall, the all-format captain has played 11 matches against Sri Lanka and has scored 525 runs at a handsome average of 58.33.
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|11
|525
|58.33
|82.41
|3
|1