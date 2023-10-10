Baluchistan Wheels Agrees to Sell Majority Shares to Private Construction Company

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 10, 2023 | 11:22 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Baluchistan Wheels Limited (PSX: BWHL) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to sell over 8 million shares to a private company, the auto-parts maker informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Razak H.M. Bengali, Muhammad Siddique Misri, and Muhammad Irfan Ghani, the majority shareholders (63.56%) of Baluchistan Wheels Limited, entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on October 09, 2023 with M/s. RMS (Private) Limited (the Acquirer) for the sale of 8,474,907 shares of BWHL held by the majority shareholders, the stock filing stated.

ALSO READ

The filing added, “The consummation of the proposed Transaction will be subject to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, including issuance of public offer by the Acquirer, receipt of requisite approvals, including clearance from the Competition Commission of Pakistan, and completion of other closing formalities”.

Notably, BWHL is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive wheel rims for trucks, buses, tractors, cars, and mini-commercial vehicles.

ProPK Staff

lens

Hina Altaf Changes Surname to Spark Divorce Rumors
Read more in lens

proproperty

Interim CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Calls for Timely Project Completion
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>