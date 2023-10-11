Bismah Maroof Set to Return as Pakistan Finalizes Squad for Bangladesh Tour

The Pakistan women’s team is set to embark on their Bangladesh tour, with the Selection Committee and captain Nida Dar finalizing a 15-member squad.

According to media reports, the national women’s team sees the return of seasoned players Iram Javed and Bismah Maroof, bolstering the setup for the tour.

The squad features a blend of experience and youth, with names like Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, and Nashra Sandhu.

Sadia Iqbal, Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar, Diana Baig, Natalia Pervaiz, and Umm-e-Hani have also been included in the national squad for the series.

In the coaching department, Ehtesham Rashid has been appointed as the interim head coach for the national team tour against Bangladesh.

ALSO READ Zaka Ashraf Urges ICC and BCCI to Issue Visas to Pakistani Fans and Journalists

The Women in Green will also benefit from the expertise of Taufeeq Umar as the batting coach and Salim Jafar taking the helm as the bowling coach.

Here is the complete 15-member squad for the series against Bangladesh.