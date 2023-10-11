Finally Few Pakistani Journalists Granted Visa for World Cup 2023 in India

Pakistani journalists, following a prolonged wait, have been granted visas by Indian authorities to cover the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

This comes amid heightened sensitivities surrounding the issue. The journalists are scheduled to arrive in India this Thursday alongside PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf.

Their primary assignment is covering the cricket match between giants Pakistan and India, scheduled for October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier this week, the PCB Chairman met with the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan to discuss the delayed visa approvals for journalists and fans.

Zaka Ashraf pressed for expedited measures with the Indian Home Ministry and the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to resolve the long-awaited matter.

As many as 60 Pakistani journalists will cover the World Cup, facing stringent visa checks because Pakistan is on the Prior Reference Category (PRC) list.

In a PCB press release, Zaka Ashraf highlighted his decision to postpone his journey to India until visas were confirmed for the Pakistani journalists.