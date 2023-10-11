Shoaib Akhtar Credits Babar Azam For Selecting Abdullah Shafique

Former pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, has credited Babar Azam for including Abdullah Shafique in the team. Abdullah registered a magnificent innings yesterday against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

After Pakistan chased down the huge total of 345 runs, Akhtar took to his Twitter account and appreciated the decision to include Abdullah in the playing XI.

“What a star in the making, a brilliant 100, but credit goes to Babar Azam for selecting him first and trusting him to lead the open for the green caps,” Akhtar wrote.

The Rawalpindi Express also lauded the effort of the right-handed opener in chasing the record-breaking total, saying, “What a payback by Abdullah Shafique.”

What a Star in making brilliant 100 but credit goes to @babarazam258 to select him 1st & trusted him to lead the open for green caps & what a pay back by Abdullah Shafeeq.. pic.twitter.com/4dLJeBydGf — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 11, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green defeated Sri Lanka in their second game of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 campaign to add crucial points.

While chasing the huge total of 345 runs, the Green Shirts lost two quick wickets at just 37 runs, but Abdullah and Rizwan made it possible to win it for Pakistan.

The opening batter, who was playing his first World Cup match, scored a fantastic innings of 113 runs off 103 balls and stitched a crucial partnership with Rizwan.

Rizwan, on the other hand, remained unbeaten, scoring a match-winning innings of 131 runs off 121 balls to help the side chase the total with 10 balls to spare.

The Green Shirts will face arch-rivals India in their next encounter, scheduled to take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.