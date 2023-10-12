Bazid Khan Reveals Reason Behind Pakistan’s Failure to Produce World-Class Batters

Former Pakistani cricketer and renowned commentator, Bazid Khan, recently made a thought-provoking statement on a local sports channel.

Bazid discussed the impact of former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi on their national batters, as well as the enduring influence of Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on the game.

Bazid said, “Sachin Tendulkar has had a huge role in cricket, every batter was following him.”

He said, “Whenever interviewed, players often say that Sachin was the embodiment of an ideal batter.”

He added, “In Pakistan, Shahid Afridi’s name became famous, and our batters were following him, but it might have gone wrong.”

Bazid Khan’s statements shed light on Shahid Afridi and Sachin Tendulkar’s dual influences on the cricketing world, particularly in Pakistan and India.

However, Shahid Afridi’s brave and dynamic style encouraged an entire generation of Pakistani batsmen to play fearlessly, even if it led to inconsistency at times.

Meanwhile, these two cricketing icons, each with their own unique style and legacy, symbolize the extensive and diverse variety that is cricket.

Bazid Khan’s remarks emphasize the need to draw inspiration from a range of sources, while also emphasizing the value of balancing innovation with basics of the game.