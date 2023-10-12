Shahid Afridi Shares Tips With Babar Azam Ahead of Pak-Ind Clash

After Pakistan’s victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi revealed his conversation with the Men in Green captain Babar Azam.

According to sources, Afridi stated on a local news channel that he reassured Babar Azam, who has only scored 15 runs in the first two World Cup matches, that he will score big runs in the remaining matches.

Afridi said,” I spoke to Babar Azam last night and congratulated him on the win.”

He said, “I told him to be confident since he is a big match player. I backed him to score big in the coming matches. When Babar replied to my message, he also seemed positive and eager to do well.”

He added, “He was unlucky in the last match but I’m sure he will score a hundred in the big matches.”

It should be noted that, in the eighth game of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan maintained their unbeaten record and defeated Sri Lanka in a historic victory.

Meanwhile, the impressive victory would give Pakistan’s team a boost as they prepare to face India in the most anticipated World Cup encounter on October 14 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.