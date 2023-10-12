Honor Magic Vs2 Foldable to be Thinner than Regular Smartphones

The Honor Magic V2 is already the thinnest and lightest foldable in the world, but Honor has no plans of stopping there. The Chinese company is about to release the Magic Vs2, which is going to be even thinner than its extremely slim predecessor.

The new Magic Vs2 is set to launch later today in China and the company has confirmed on Weibo that this phone is going to be even lighter and thinner than the Magic V2, making it impossibly slim.

Honor has also shared an official press render showing the phone alongside the Honor Watch 4.

Although it’s only a 3D render, the Magic Vs2 looks no different than a regular smartphone due to its thinness. In fact, it is even thinner than some standard form factor phones such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, etc.

There are no official details on the phone’s specifications, but the leak from Weibo says it will include a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, a generous 16 GB of RAM, a high-resolution 2K folding display, and swift 66W charging capabilities. When folded, the phone features hinges on one side and a fingerprint scanner on the other.

In the camera department, this device boasts a trio of lenses, with the primary camera sporting a 50MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The leaks also suggest the presence of a ~2.5x portrait lens and a 16mm ultra-wide camera on the rear, further enhancing its photographic capabilities.

The Honor Magic Vs2 is rumored to go for a price tag of $1233 in China before tariffs and taxes. Since the Magic V2 appeared in Europe and other markets later on, we expect to see the same from the Magic Vs2.