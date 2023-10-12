Huawei’s Next Flagship is Suspiciously Similar to an Honor Phone

Recently, Huawei unveiled the Mate 60 series of flagship smartphones along with the Mate X5 foldable phone, all powered by the Kirin 9000s chipset.

Furthermore, the company is actively engaged in developing various smartphone series tailored for the Chinese market, including the Enjoy 70 series, Nova 11 SE, and Nova 12 series.

Notably, an insider from China has hinted at Huawei’s work on a new flagship phone, drawing remarkable similarities to the Honor Magic 5 Pro. Unfortunately, the leak lacks precise details about the device’s official name.

While there have been rumors regarding Huawei’s development of the Huawei P70 series of flagship smartphones, it remains unclear whether the tipster is referring to one of the P70 iterations or an entirely distinct product.

The choice of the chipset for this rumored Huawei phone remains a mystery, given that the Magic 5 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. To make things more clear, let’s talk about the specifications of the Magic 5 Pro.

Honor Magic 5 Pro

The Honor Magic 5 Pro boasts a 6.81-inch OLED LTPO display, delivering a resolution of 1312 x 2848 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated in-screen fingerprint scanner. Driving its performance is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

On the rear, the Magic 5 Pro features a sophisticated camera setup with three 50MP cameras: a primary camera equipped with OIS support, an ultra-wide lens offering a wide 122-degree field of view, and a periscope telephoto camera featuring OIS and a 3.5x optical zoom capability.

Notably, the Chinese version of the Magic 5 Pro is equipped with a robust 5,450 mAh battery, while the global variant houses a slightly smaller 5,100 mAh battery. This flagship smartphone supports rapid charging, delivering 66W via wired charging and 50W through wireless charging. Furthermore, it offers a convenient 5W reverse wireless charging feature.