Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up for Pakistan-India World Cup Clash

Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, has expressed that reconnecting with his mother takes precedence over the upcoming World Cup encounter against Pakistan.

Set to play in his hometown Ahmedabad at a 132,000 capacity stadium, the palpable enthusiasm of Jasprit Bumrah is overshadowed by his priority for family.

The right-arm fast bowler recently shone with a stellar 4-39 against Afghanistan in the second game of the World Cup, leading India to an eight-wicket victory.

In the spotlight, his focus is on reuniting with his mother, Daljit, who raised him alone after the untimely death of his father when Bumrah was almost five.

“I have been away for a while now. I will be happy to see my mother at home. I am going to see her. That is the first basic thing for me,” Bumrah stated.

Familiar with the Ahmedabad stadium from his IPL team Gujarat, Bumrah looks forward to his first ODI match there, anticipating an electrifying atmosphere.

“The atmosphere is going to be exciting. I am sure a lot of people are going to come. So, it will be a sight to see. So yeah, hoping for the best over there,” he added.