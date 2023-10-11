Inzamam-ul-Haq Invites India to Tour Pakistan

Inzamam-ul-Haq has advocated for India’s visit to Pakistan, promoting cricket diplomacy and mutual passion for the game between the two nations.

In a recent interview with the Indian media, the former cricketer emphasized the importance of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, echoing the sentiments of countless cricket enthusiasts in both nations. Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed his belief that the two cricketing giants should play more matches against each other, fostering goodwill and camaraderie between the neighboring nations.

The chief selector also added that after Pakistan’s tour to India for the ongoing World Cup, India should also visit Pakistan.

Highlighting the ongoing ODI World Cup, Inzamam-ul-Haq commended the exceptional performance of the Pakistan team, attributing their success to the collective efforts of the entire squad. He singled out the remarkable displays of Abdullah Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan in the previous match, expressing optimism for the team’s prospects if they continue to excel.

Inzamam-ul-Haq has visited India after a long time although he has played several matches in the country. During his return to India for the World Cup, the legendary batter stayed with the team in Hyderabad but he also paid a visit to Amritsar, a joyous city in Indian Punjab.