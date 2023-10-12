Met Office Predicts Rainfall Across Pakistan

A westerly system is likely to enter the upper parts on the 13th of October (evening/night) and likely to spread to upper/central parts on the 14th (night), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

Under the influence of this weather system, moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir/Gilgit Baltistan, and Punjab/Islamabad, with spells of rain/wind-thunderstorm forecasted for various areas of Sindh and Balochistan during the period.

ALSO READ Federal Govt Sets Production Targets For Rabi Season 2023-24

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from 13th (evening/night) to 17th October with occasional gaps.

Also, snowfall over the high mountains and isolated hailstorms in the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Similarly, rain-wind/thunderstorm (moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 13th (night) to 17th October.

Snowfall over the high mountains is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (moderate to isolated heavy falls) with isolated hailstorm is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Murree, Galiyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M.B. Din, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Kasur from 13th (night) to 17th October.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Layyah, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan from the 16th (evening/night) to 18th October with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Sindh’s Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar, and Umerkot on the 17th (evening/night) and 18th.

Meanwhile, rain/wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Balochistan across areas namely Sherani, Musa Khel, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Harnai, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Quetta and Ziarat on 17th & 18th.

Advisory

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad during the spell.

Heavy rain may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Lahore on the 15th (evening/night) & 16th.

Temperatures are likely to drop significantly.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

ALSO READ Pakistan Braces for The First Powerful Cold Wave of The Season

Temperatures across the country are likely to fall significantly during and after the spell as winter approaches in the weeks to come.

The Met Office has advised all concerned authorities to remain “ALERT” and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.