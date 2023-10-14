Daraz eCom Summit 2023 Gathers 4,000+ Sellers/Brands and 600+ Influencers For the Flagship 11.11 Sale

Daraz Pakistan, the nation’s number one online marketplace, marked a significant milestone with the successful launch of its inaugural eCom Summit 2023 hosted in the vibrant cities of Lahore and Karachi along with Sialkot, Peshawar, Islamabad, Multan, and Faisalabad. This revolutionary event witnessed the participation of over 4,000 sellers and brands, and a thriving community of more than 600 content creators, emphasizing the collaborative spirit of Pakistan’s e-commerce landscape.

Building on the learnings from its parent company Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, Daraz emphasized the importance of maintaining competitive prices on the platform to benefit consumers and help grow the share of e-commerce in the overall retail landscape of Pakistan, which currently stands at approximately 2%. The company also announced that the cost of packaging material and Fulfilled by Daraz have been reduced to provide additional support to sellers to increase their profit margins and reduce the cost of doing business.

The top-performing brands and sellers for 2022 on Daraz were also awarded for their stellar online growth, based on data-driven criteria to ensure transparency. Unilever received the E-commerce Brand of the Year Award, Haier Pakistan was given the Best Brand (Electronics, Bonanza won the Fastest Growing E-commerce Brand, and Knorr was awarded the Best Brand (FMCG).

Highlighting the importance of nurturing online skills and forging a resilient e-commerce ecosystem, Ehsan Saya, Managing Director of Daraz Pakistan, remarked,

The journey of e-commerce in Pakistan over the past eight years is commendable, yet the potential for expansion in the coming years remains vast. At Daraz, we believe there is a lot of responsibility we carry in this growth trajectory. With over 100,000 sellers across the nation counting on us daily to connect with millions of customers, our mission extends beyond business. As we advance, our vision is clear: to unlock countless income opportunities for Pakistanis.

“In the past, we used to host Seller Summits annually to pave the way for our flagship 11.11 sale. However, with the evolution of our ecosystem and the inclusion of verticals such as Daraz Live, Affiliates, and Daraz Marketing Solutions, this year we decided to scale the event and include content creators along with leading brands. Being the largest homegrown platform in Pakistan, we took the initiative to unite key stakeholders of e-commerce, celebrate our shared growth, and disseminate knowledge. With this synergy, we’re setting our sights on making this year’s 11.11 sale unparalleled for both consumers and brands alike.” stated Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Pakistan

Arusha Imtiaz, Chief Commercial Officer, Daraz Pakistan said:

In the e-commerce space of Pakistan, Daraz is doing much more than just selling items. We are connecting people, bridging gaps, and helping the country grow in the digital age. Our eCom Summit is a testament to this commitment, bringing together the best minds to shape the future of e-commerce. Every sale and feedback matters to us. At Daraz, we’re not just watching the change; we’re at the heart of it.

The eCom Summit 2023 provided a platform to drive Pakistan’s e-commerce trajectory. With extensive sessions and panel discussions, the summit aimed to foster knowledge sharing, skills development, and networking among the most integral stakeholders in the online retail industry. Furthermore, the leadership of Daraz shared exclusive insights for sellers and brands to help them prepare for the upcoming 11.11 sale, the biggest shopping event of the year.