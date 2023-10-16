Apple’s New iPads Are Skipping Next Generation Chips

Apple’s next generation of iPads is expected to launch this week in a surprise announcement that was leaked earlier. Now a new leak suggests that the launch will not include the iPad Pros, meaning we will not get to see the new M3 chip just yet.

According to sources available to Supercharged, Apple’s upcoming surprise announcement will include a total of three iPad models this week. The Cupertino giant is currently communicating with its media partners for the unveiling.

While the anticipated launch of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models is set for 2024, the remaining iPad models yet to receive an update include the new iPad Air, iPad mini 7, and the entry-level iPad.

Considering that the previous year’s iPad Air boasted an M1 chip, it’s highly likely that its successor will feature the M2, with a boost in performance and battery life. On the other hand, the iPad mini 7 could receive the A16 Bionic from the current generation iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Apple is unlikely to use its new A17 Pro chip on budget-focused devices, though it would’ve been nice to see the gaming-capable SoC on a bigger screen. Perhaps the M3 SoC will get support for AAA games too, but it remains to be seen.

Hopefully, Apple will resolve the issue of laggy and slow scrolling (jelly scrolling) seen on iPad 6 Mini devices. As for design, it is pointless to talk about that subject since Apple has hardly made any visual changes in its devices recently.