Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Competes With iPad Pro at Lower Price

Yesterday, Huawei hosted a product launch event in China, unveiling the aesthetically pleasing Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design edition and introducing a new tablet called the MatePad Pro 13.2.

This tablet boasts a substantial 13.2-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 2880 pixels, complemented by a fast 144Hz refresh rate. The display adopts a 3:2 aspect ratio and can achieve a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. Notably, the screen flaunts impressively slim bezels, enhancing its visual appeal.

To ensure excellent audio quality and seamless call experiences, the MatePad Pro 13.2 is equipped with a total of six speakers and four microphones. Measuring just 5.5mm in thickness and tipping the scales at a mere 580 grams, this slate boasts an elegant brocade fiber design on its back.

While Huawei hasn’t officially disclosed the chipset powering the MatePad Pro 13.2, there are speculations that it might be equipped with the same Kirin 9000s chipset found in the Mate 60 series. The tablet is available in a Wi-Fi-only variant, offering 12/16 GB of RAM and storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or a whopping 1 TB.

It also features a circular camera island housing a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera discreetly tucked within a notch on the horizontal side of the tablet.

On the software front, HarmonyOS 4 takes care of the user experience, and the tablet is equipped with a robust 10,100 mAh battery featuring 88W wired fast charging support.

Additionally, Huawei is introducing a third-generation M-Pencil stylus and a new Huawei Smart Magnetic keyboard, both of which are available as separate accessories.

The MatePad Pro 13.2 is available in three elegant colors: green, black, and white. In the Chinese market, pricing begins at $711 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration, while the top-tier variant with 16 GB of RAM and a generous 1 TB of storage is priced at $957.