easypaisa Karobar to Revolutionize Digital Banking Services for Merchants

easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform has launched easypaisa Karobar powered by Dukan, a platform designed specifically to address unmet banking needs of two million retail merchants across the country. Being Pakistan’s first digital banking app for retailers, easypaisa Karobar enables merchants to manage their financing needs digitally, reduce operational complexities, and become part of the digital economy.

The easypaisa Karobar app streamlines merchant operations with advanced features, enabling cashless payments from the easypaisa Wallet to distributors. The app also provides flexible digital lending options for daily stock purchases to retailers.

A robust built-in Distribution Management System (DMS) lets merchants order stock online from distributors and enables them to digitize their workflows with a combination of sophisticated software including warehouse inventory management, digital payments, credit to merchants, field apps for sales and order booker teams.

Commenting on the launch of the Shahzad Khan, Group Head Corporate Business, Productive Lending and Channels, Telenor Microfinance Bank/easypaisa, said: “At easypaisa, our commitment lies in fostering innovation to seamlessly enhance the lives of our merchants. The introduction of easypaisa Karobar, coupled with our NOC from SBP to become a licensed digital bank, stands as a testament to our dedication, allowing us to craft innovative financial solutions for the merchant community. This empowers them with swift access to digital loans, payments and inventory management, propelling business expansion and driving transformative outcomes. Our collaboration with Dukan for easypaisa Karobar further empowers us to digitize the ecosystem, ushering in a range of digital financial services designed exclusively for our esteemed merchants.”

easypaisa Karobar serves as a unifying hub where merchants, distributors, FMCGs, and other stakeholders converge, fostering digital collaboration and growth within a largely offline community. Collaboration with Dukan as resulted in provision of technological support to easypaisa for the development of this platform.

Monis Rahman, CEO and Co-founder of Dukan also commented on this development, he said: “As a fintech providing digital banking and e-commerce infrastructure to connect retailers, distributors, and manufacturers with embedded financial services, we are delighted to partner with easypaisa. This first-of-its-kind partnership actions a strong alignment of vision between Dukan and easypaisa to bring prosperity to small offline businesses through digitization at scale.”

Through this platform, FMCGs and manufactures can digitize their supply chains with granularity down to individual retail merchants, converting cash to digital payments, allowing merchants to avail credit for stock purchases from easypaisa, and offering unprecedented reporting and analytics to increase business efficiency.

The introduction of this platform will strengthen the digital financial ecosystem and allow retailers to do their business with ease and convenience.