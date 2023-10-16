Former All-Rounder Warns Pakistan to Be Cautious Against Afghanistan

Former Pakistan star all-rounder Abdul Razzaq feels Pakistan would be terrified of Afghanistan ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 match.

According to reports, Abdul Razzaq warned the Pakistan team on a local sports show after Afghanistan shocked reigning champions England on Sunday in Delhi.

Razzaq said, “Over the last two years, I think we have been terrified of Afghanistan. Naseem Shah caused Afghanistan to lose a few times to Pakistan while being in a winning position.”

He added, “Afghanistan’s confidence was boosted when they played against India and batted well against their bowling especially considering that it is better than that of England.”

It should be noted that Pakistan will face Australia on October 20 before the anticipated clash against Afghanistan on October 23.

Meanwhile, Earlier, Afghanistan defeated the defending champions England by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the biggest upset of the World Cup 2023.