PM Orders Crackdown on Buying Cotton Below Official Rate

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has ordered a crackdown against individuals buying cotton below the predetermined support price, established earlier this year at Rs. 8,500 per 40kg.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, following discussions with PM Kakar on the matter, urged cotton farmers to stand firm and resist selling their crops below the intervention price.

ALSO READ Dalda Foods Committed to Advancing the Agriculture Science on Local Oil Seed Cultivation to Reduce the Import Bill of Edible Oils

The Prime Minister’s Office announced that PM Kakar had taken notice of instances where cotton was being purchased below the support price. In response, he directed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to address the issue promptly and submit a detailed report.

During a meeting with Punjab and Sindh chief ministers, the premier instructed to take decisive action against entities deceiving cotton growers. The meeting also discussed matters at the provincial level.

To stabilize cotton prices, CM Naqvi urged the federal government to instruct the TCP to commence purchasing cotton from the market immediately.

CM Naqvi disclosed that the current cotton price in Punjab had plummeted to Rs. 6,500 per 40kg, significantly below the federal government rate. Expressing confidence in the TCP’s intervention, he assured farmers that cotton rates would rebound, rewarding them for their hard work.

Naqvi appealed to farmers to hold their produce and refrain from selling cotton at lower prices. He assured that the government stands united with the farmers and will continue to provide support in this situation.