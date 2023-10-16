Roshan Digital Account Inflows Near $6.8 Billion in September

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 16, 2023 | 12:33 pm

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at $6.756 billion by the end of August 2023, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

 

According to the central bank data, till the end of September, $1.497 billion have been repatriated with $4.120 billion utilized locally. The total repatriated and utilized amount stands at $5.49 billion with net repatriable liability at $1.139 billion.

In September, funds received stood at $139 million, while funds of $13 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $114 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in September was $11 million.

As per data, 617,730 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.79 percent increase on a monthly basis.

In September 2023, total net investments made through RDA stood at $688 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $266 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $402 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $20 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $429 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $22 million.

>