Roshan Digital Account Inflows Near $6.8 Billion in September

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at $6.756 billion by the end of August 2023, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan RDA gross inflows reached USD 6,756mn as of Sep’23. Out of total received funds, USD 1,497mn has been repatriated while USD 4,120mn has been utilized locally. With this Net repatriable liability remained at USD 1,139mn. Funds Received: USD 6,756mn

According to the central bank data, till the end of September, $1.497 billion have been repatriated with $4.120 billion utilized locally. The total repatriated and utilized amount stands at $5.49 billion with net repatriable liability at $1.139 billion.

In September, funds received stood at $139 million, while funds of $13 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $114 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in September was $11 million.

As per data, 617,730 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.79 percent increase on a monthly basis.

In September 2023, total net investments made through RDA stood at $688 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $266 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $402 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $20 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $429 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $22 million.