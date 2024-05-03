Pakistan Plummets Down In T20I Rankings

Pakistan cricket team has suffered a significant drop, falling two places to seventh position. This development marks a notable decline for the national team, which has historically been a formidable force in the T20 format.

Meanwhile, arch-rival India has maintained its stronghold at the top of the rankings, securing the top spot once again, although Australia is closing them down in second spot.

The recent ICC rankings have seen England, the reigning T20 World Cup champions, dropping down to third place and this decline follows recent performances that have not matched their previous dominance in the shorter format.

Australia, on the other hand, has made a noteworthy rise, climbing to second place in the rankings. This rise reflects Australia’s resurgence and consistent performances in T20 internationals.

South Africa has made significant strides in the rankings, moving up by two places to secure the fourth position whereas the West Indies sits in sixth place only two points ahead of Pakistan in the rankings.

The national team’s drop to seventh place will undoubtedly prompt introspection and potential strategic changes within its team structure especially after a disappointing series draw against a depleted New Zealand series at home.

Conversely, India’s retention of the top spot reaffirms their prowess in T20 cricket, while Australia and South Africa’s upward movements highlight their resurgence and growing strength in the format.

These rankings only include match and series results from May 2021 onwards, while the rankings for teams from fourth to ninth remain unchanged.

Rankings: (1-8)