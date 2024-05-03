Body of Missing Pakistani Teen Found in Ajman, UAE

According to a report from Khaleej Times on Thursday, the body of a 17-year-old Pakistani boy, who went missing last month in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a dispute with his mother, has been discovered in the same city.

The boy, identified as Ibrahim Muhammad, was the eldest son. His mother confirmed his death after being called by Ajman Police to identify the body.

Expressing her grief, she said, “I was called today [Thursday] to identify the body. It was him. My heart has shattered into a million pieces.” The body was found near Al Khor Tower in Ajman.

Describing her emotional turmoil during her son’s disappearance, Ibrahim’s mother said, “In recent days, we received word of possible sightings in Sharjah multiple times, and I rushed there each time. But, they all turned out to be false alarms. Each day I woke up hoping my son would be back, but today my worst fears have been realized. No mum should go through this.”

Ibrahim left home after an argument with his mother in Al Rawda 1, Ajman, nearly three weeks ago. His mother had filed a missing person report with Ajman Police and shared posters on social media platforms.