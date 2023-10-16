Indian Lawyer Wants ICC to Take Action Against Rizwan for Praying During Match

Muhammad Rizwan dedicated his match-winning century against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. A lawyer from India has filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for praying on the field.

According to reports, Vineet Jindal, an advocate at the Supreme Court of India, has filed an additional complaint against Mohammad Rizwan.

Vineet Jindal stated in his complaint to ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, “This is a complaint about Pakistan Cricket Player, Mohammad Rizwan, who was seen offering namaz on the cricket field during his team’s opening match of the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday (October 6) against the Netherlands in Hyderabad.”

Jindal mentioned in a complaint, “Earlier in 2021, Rizwan had offered namaz on the ground. When Babar Azam-led side defeated India by 10 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game.”

Vineet Jindal has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take strict action against Rizwan.

Meanwhile, he is the same lawyer who filed a complaint against Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas for making “anti-Hindu” remarks.