Federal Government Announces New Working Hours for Offices

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 17, 2023 | 6:25 pm

In a notification issued today, working hours for federal government offices in the capital city have been changed.

According to the notification, all the government offices in Islamabad will observe the revised office timings with immediate effect.

The federal government offices will remain open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM every week, Monday to Friday.

Previously, the workday was from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Furthermore, employees will have a 30-minute lunch and prayer break from 1:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

Earlier, the timings for schools and colleges in the federal capital were also changed.

>