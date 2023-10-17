Lahore Announces New Winter Timings for Public and Private Schools

The Punjab Education Department has notified revised timings for public and private schools across Lahore for the winter season.

Both girls’ and boys’ schools will have a slightly different time. According to official notification, boys’ schools will remain open from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

On Friday, the schools will operate without any break from 8:30 am to 12:15 pm.

On the other hand, girls’ schools across the provincial capital will commence from 8:15 am to 2:15 pm on Monday to Thursday and Saturday. They will close at 12:00 pm every Friday.

Double Shift Schools

The first shift will start at 7:45 am and end at 12:15 pm without any break on Monday to Thursday and Saturday. The second shift will continue until 5:00 pm without any break from 12:30 pm on Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

However, on Friday, the schools will start from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

It should be noted that the timings have come into effect from October 16 and will stay the same until April 14, 2024.