Lahore Announces New Winter Timings for Public and Private Schools

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 17, 2023 | 11:43 am

The Punjab Education Department has notified revised timings for public and private schools across Lahore for the winter season.

Both girls’ and boys’ schools will have a slightly different time. According to official notification, boys’ schools will remain open from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

On Friday, the schools will operate without any break from 8:30 am to 12:15 pm.

On the other hand, girls’ schools across the provincial capital will commence from 8:15 am to 2:15 pm on Monday to Thursday and Saturday. They will close at 12:00 pm every Friday.

Double Shift Schools

The first shift will start at 7:45 am and end at 12:15 pm without any break on Monday to Thursday and Saturday. The second shift will continue until 5:00 pm without any break from 12:30 pm on Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

However, on Friday, the schools will start from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 

It should be noted that the timings have come into effect from October 16 and will stay the same until April 14, 2024.

