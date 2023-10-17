Islamabad Announces Winter Timings for Schools and Colleges

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has changed the timings for all schools and colleges in the urban and rural areas of Islamabad.

The decision comes after the recent drop in temperature due to rain. According to the notification issued by the FDE, the revised timings have come into effect from October 16.

ALSO READ Caretaker PM Directs Relief in Prices of Essential Items Following Fuel Price Reduction

Following the FDE’s decision, single-shift institutes will operate from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on Monday to Thursday while they will shut at 12:30 pm every Friday.

Similarly, FDE has also notified revised timings for double shift institutes in the federal capital. The morning shift will commence from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday to Thursday and close at 12:30 pm on Friday.

Furthermore, evening shift will operate from 1 pm to 6 pm on Monday to Thursday. The second shift will start at 2:30 pm on Friday.

The postgraduate colleges will operate from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm or 4:00 p.m.

School timings are expected to be revised in other parts of the country as well as temperature is expected to drop further.

ALSO READ Federal Govt Employees Likely to Get Option of Early Retirement

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region and northeast Punjab are likely to receive rain, thunderstorm with snow over mountains.

Upper parts of KPK will experience partly cloudy weather while Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram and Kohat are expected to receive heavy rain.