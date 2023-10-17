Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shahid Afridi’s Sister Passes Away in Karachi

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 17, 2023 | 11:53 am

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Khan Afridi’s sister reportedly passed away today in Karachi.

According to details, Shahid Afridi shared the news of his sister’s death with his fans on his X account (formerly Twitter) this morning.

Earlier on Monday, Afridi shared a tweet with his fans and requested prayers for his sister’s good health and speedy recovery.

Furthermore, the deceased had been battling an illness for a while and passed away on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the sister of the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team will take place today at Zikriya Mosque in Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.

