Shahid Afridi’s Sister Passes Away in Karachi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Khan Afridi’s sister reportedly passed away today in Karachi.

According to details, Shahid Afridi shared the news of his sister’s death with his fans on his X account (formerly Twitter) this morning.

(إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ,)

Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return.

With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away and her Namaz e Janazah will be at 17.10.2023 after Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid main 26th street… https://t.co/Ly4sK6XVGT — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 17, 2023

Earlier on Monday, Afridi shared a tweet with his fans and requested prayers for his sister’s good health and speedy recovery.

Furthermore, the deceased had been battling an illness for a while and passed away on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the sister of the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team will take place today at Zikriya Mosque in Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.