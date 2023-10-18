Beaconhouse Hosts the Largest E-Gaming Competition in Pakistan

By Press Release | Published Oct 18, 2023 | 5:43 pm

Beaconhouse as an institution has always been at the forefront of education, recognizing growing trends and uniquely identifying key areas of engagement for their students.

To prepare their students for the digital world Beaconhouse through its schools and college programs is hosting the single largest Esports event in the education sector, through its Fifa Fury Showdown 2023 which is being held across 3 cities with participation from over 275 campuses across the country.

This is unprecedented in the education sector. The Beaconhouse College Programme’s initiative of such a large-scale event underscores its commitment and focus on this space.

Esports in schools and colleges is not just a trend, it’s a movement that is shaping the future of education and preparing students for the digital age.

On this occasion Mr. Ammar Haider Regional Director for Beaconhouse Southern region was delighted to say: “We are super excited in associating BSS with FIFA to provide an excellent opportunity for our students now and in the times to come.”

Beaconhouse College Program is changing the way students learn and collaborate in the digital world; emphasizing the need to grow and evolve with the world.

BCP’s latest endeavour is participating in one of the largest industries in the world which is gaming and esports by hosting the largest Nationwide Fifa Esports competition in Pakistan exclusively for Beaconhouse students.

>