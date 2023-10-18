Pakistan Football Headquarters Sealed by Punjab Revenue Department Over Lease Dispute

The Punjab Revenue Department officials, asserting the lease’s cancellation in 2021, have additionally assumed possession of the structure.

The PFF plans to tackle the matter following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Cambodia and will also report it to FIFA, the governing body of the game.

According to sources, there are 11 years left on the lease, and the previous management is at fault for this unfortunate situation since they were not provided with ample advance notice.

Meanwhile, Pakistan achieved its inaugural victory in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers history on Tuesday when they triumphed over Cambodia with a 1-0 win at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, thereby earning a spot in the next round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.