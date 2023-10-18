Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Football Headquarters Sealed by Punjab Revenue Department Over Lease Dispute

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 18, 2023 | 12:11 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) officials were ousted from their Lahore headquarters following a disagreement with the Punjab Revenue Department regarding the building’s lease.

This development occurred subsequent to the district and sessions court in Lahore revoking the stay order that had been obtained by the PFF regarding the matter.

ALSO READ

The Punjab Revenue Department officials, asserting the lease’s cancellation in 2021, have additionally assumed possession of the structure.

The PFF plans to tackle the matter following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Cambodia and will also report it to FIFA, the governing body of the game.

According to sources, there are 11 years left on the lease, and the previous management is at fault for this unfortunate situation since they were not provided with ample advance notice.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, Pakistan achieved its inaugural victory in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers history on Tuesday when they triumphed over Cambodia with a 1-0 win at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, thereby earning a spot in the next round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>