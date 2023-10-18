Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Star All-Rounder Believes Pakistan Can Beat Australia in World Cup

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 18, 2023 | 4:18 pm

After a disappointing defeat to India in the World Cup game, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is confident for the next crucial World Cup game against Australia.

During an interview with a local news channel, Mohammad Nawaz stated that the way his side lost to India, they were always going to get criticized.

Nawaz said, “The loss against India is in the past, we are focused on our next game against Australia. Our first goal is to reach the semi-final. There are still six more matches to play in the mega-event.”

Furthermore, Nawaz spoke about the upcoming match against Australia, noting that the Aussies had a strong comeback and that a win against them would be essential.

He added, “Australia made a great comeback and we are aware of that. We will do our best to win the game and get our confidence back. A win against Australia is important as we can ease our way to the semi-final.”

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts will face their next crucial World Cup game against the Mighty Aussies, who have a good head-to-head record against Pakistan.

The match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20th.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>