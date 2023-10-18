PCB Lodges Complaint to ICC Regarding Behavior of Fans in Pakistan-India Match

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding alleged “inappropriate behavior” directed at the Pakistan national cricket team during their World Cup 2023 match against India in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023.

During the India game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Babar Azam and his team were subjected to inappropriate chants from fans, with wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan even being targeted with religious chants.

A section of Indian fans expressed their outrage when Rizwan dedicated Pakistan’s record-breaking victory over Sri Lanka to the people of Palestine.

It should be noted that Vineet Jindal, an advocate of the Supreme Court of India, recently submitted a new complaint against Rizwan for his act of praying during the match against the Netherlands on October 6.

Conversely, the PCB has once more officially registered a complaint with the ICC, citing concerns about the prolonged delays in granting visas to Pakistani journalists and the lack of a clear visa policy for Pakistani cricket fans during the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The Pakistan Cricket Board voiced its disappointment last week regarding the prolonged delay in granting Indian visas to Pakistani fans and journalists, even though the World Cup 2023 had been underway for nearly a week.

Furthermore, several journalists traveled to India after being granted visas, ahead of the game scheduled for October 14.

Meanwhile, The mega event commenced on October 5, yet Pakistani individuals remain in a state of uncertainty as Indian authorities have not yet granted them visas for participation.