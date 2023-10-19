KuCoin Launches Futures 2.0, Upgrading Futures Trading Experience with Brand-New Features

KuCoin, one of the top 5 crypto exchanges in the world, is proud to announce the launch of Futures 2.0, an upgraded Futures trading platform that improves the overall futures trading experience with brand new features available:

1. New Pricing Infra: More Accommodated to Market Condition

2. New Trial Funds: New-User-Friendly with More Rewards

3. New API Structure: Tailored for Traders

4. New API Rate Limit Algorithm: Smarter for Order Allocation

5. New Self-Trade Protection (STP) Feature: Prevent Accidently Self-Trading

The index and mark price are now more stable than before and better accommodated to the market condition. Clearing is faster and more stable so that users can confidently take their profit when the settlement time passes. The trial funds are new-user-friendly with easier access to rewards, and this feature is expected to be live soon.

For the pro traders and institutions, a new API rate was introduced with a limit that matches the industry standard, 2 times faster than before and target 10 times in the near future. Also, more practical APIs will be developed and provided to help trading more efficiently. Function-wise, Self-Trade Protection (STP) will be launched soon to improve trading experience largely.

A grand campaign is planned to celebrate the launch of Futures 2.0 and is expected to begin in November. Please stay updated with KuCoin’s official announcement for campaign updates. For more details regarding Futures 2.0, please refer to the product page.