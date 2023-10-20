Two Pakistani Footballers Feature in ‘The International Window’ Squad

After a historic win for the Pakistan football team against Cambodia on Tuesday, the Men in Green’s star, Abdullah Iqbal, earned a place in “The International Window” playing XI.

The International Window has announced the starting XI for October international window, which features great stars such as Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai, also included Pakistan’s centreback, Abdullah Iqbal. Midfielder, Shayek Dost has also been named among the substitutes.

Our Team of the Window for October! You can hear us talk about nearly all these players – or certainly their country – in our latest pod, which dropped today! pic.twitter.com/EHqN0UjdPN — The International Window (@windowintlpod) October 19, 2023

Virgil van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Aleksander Mitrovic, and Harry Wilson were also among the players featured in the team of the international window.

Abdullah Iqbal’s presence in the starting XI naturally garners attention, but it’s equally intriguing to note Shayek Dost’s inclusion on the substitute bench.

Dost’s remarkable potential and versatility make him a player capable of altering the outcome of a game.

Pakistan won the second leg of the qualifier game against Cambodia after 75 long-awaited years, making headlines and attracting football fans from all over the world.

It will be the first time in history that Pakistan has been placed in Group G of the second qualification round, alongside Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan. The Group G matches are scheduled to commence in November.