Punjab Govt. Finally Hands Back PFF HQ After Sorting Out Lease Issue

The headquarters of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in Lahore was reclaimed by the Normalization Committee today. According to the sources, matters between PFF and Punjab Revenue Board have been settled.

ALSO READ PFF NC Chairman Lauds the Atmosphere During Pakistan-Cambodia Qualifier

On Tuesday, a dispute with the Punjab Revenue Department led to the removal of the PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) officials from their Lahore headquarters as they were ousted due to issues related to the building’s lease.

It must be noted that in April 2021, a suspension was placed on the PFF as a result of unwarranted third-party interference. However, on June 29, 2022, the FIFA Council’s Bureau made the decision to rescind the suspension.

Furthermore, this decision was made after the FIFA Council received confirmation that the PFF NC had successfully regained complete control of the PFF’s facilities and demonstrated the ability to effectively manage its financial affairs.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Federation Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude Towards the Fans

Recently, Pakistan beat Cambodia 1-0 to register their first win in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers history in Islamabad on Tuesday. Harun Hamid was the hero who scored the winning goal for Pakistan in the 67th minute of the match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will now face Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan in Group G in round two of the qualifiers, which begins in November.