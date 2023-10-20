Young Couple Shot Dead Inside Mosque Over Love Marriage

In another case of honor killing in Punjab, a young couple was shot dead inside the premises of a mosque.

The unfortunate incident happened in Lilla Town, a suburban area of Pind Dadan Khan.

According to details, the victims, identified as a 22-year-old husband and a 21-year-old wife, got married against the will of the girl’s family.

Recently, they were invited by the wife’s family for reconciliation. The couple accepted the invitation but soon after arriving at their home, they sensed danger.

Both of them ran to save their lives and took refuge in a nearby mosque. However, regardless of the sanctity of the mosque, the girl’s family entered through a window and shot both the couple dead.

Local police arrived at the scene after being informed by locals and shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) upon the complaint of the victim’s mother. Police have started their investigation and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.