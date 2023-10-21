Here’s How Much Hajj Will Cost Next Year

Hajj next year will cost Rs. 1.1 million per pilgrim under the government scheme, according to the Hajj Policy 2024. The policy has been sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

According to a local media outlet, citing sources, the amount per pilgrim has been set at Rs. 1.1 million. Meanwhile, in the case of a single-family, separate accommodation will be provided by the government.

The Saudi government has allocated a quota of 179,201 slots to Pakistan for Hajj next year. Out of the total quota, 50% has been reserved for the government scheme and the other 50% for the private scheme.

Furthermore, Religious Ministry sources have claimed that Pakistani nationals will be able to perform Hajj for up to 20 to 25 days for the first time ever.

In an effort to ease the burden of arranging dollars, the government has decided to continue offering the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme next year.

It is worth mentioning that under this scheme, Hajj expenses are collected in dollars and approximately 10,000 people can benefit from it.