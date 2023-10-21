Shoaib Akhtar Bashes Pakistan’s Poor Fielding Against Australia

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhter criticized the Green Shirts for their dropped catches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the five-time champion, Australia.

According to sources, Shoaib Akhter shared his views about it on the social media application X, formerly Twitter.

As it is, you're not able to create opportunities. Atleast grab the ones which batters are giving.

Come on guys, you cant drop so many catches!!!!!! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 20, 2023

It must be noted that Usama Mir dropped a simple catch of David Warner off Shaheen’s bowling, which was extremely costly, and then Warner scored a fabulous knock of 163 runs off 124 balls.

Moreover, the unstoppable Babar Azam also dropped a catch of Steven Smith, but that catch was not costly. Smith eventually got out for just 7 runs without any destructive knock like Warner.

Australia scored their highest-ever runs against Pakistan, reaching a total of 367-9. However, the Green Shirts could not manage to chase this mammoth total and were bowled out for 305 runs.