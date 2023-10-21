University of Health Sciences Announces Schedule for MBBS and BDS Exams

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has revealed the annual examination timetable for MBBS and BDS programs.
According to UHS, the MBBS and BDS exams will commence on December 19, 2023, and January 5, 2024, respectively.
Following is the MBBS examination schedule:
|Exam
|Start Date
|First Professional Annual
|January 12, 2024
|Second Professional Annual
|December 19, 2023
|Third Professional Annual
|December 29, 2023
|Fourth Professional Annual
|January 23, 2024
|Final Professional Annual
|February 2, 2024
And, here is the BDS examination schedule:
|Exam
|Start Date
|First Professional Annual
|January 5, 2024
|Second Professional Annual
|January 23, 2024
|Third Professional Annual
|February 20, 2024
|Final Professional Annual
|February 29, 2024
According to the UHS spokesperson, the purpose of this announcement is to provide students with precise and well-structured exam timetables.
He further emphasized the UHS’ commitment to maintaining the highest standards in medical education and assessment.