Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan: Toss Update and Match Lineups

A thrilling encounter in the World Cup 2023 is set to commence as the Green Shirts are set to face off against Afghanistan in their fifth World Cup game.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The match will be played at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, at 1:30 Pakistan Time.

Let’s take a look at the lineups of both teams and analyze what we can anticipate in this thrilling match.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Usama Mir Hasan Ali Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

Afghanistan’s Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ibrahim Zadran Rahmat Shah Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Azmatullah Omarzai Ikram Alikhil (wk) Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan Mujeeb Ur Rahman Naveen-ul-Haq Noor Ahmad

Pakistan has decided to make one change as vice-captain Shadab Khan is back in Pakistan playing XI, replacing Mohammad Nawaz. Nawaz was ruled out of action due to a fever/

Furthermore, the rest of the team has remained unchanged in both the batting and fast-bowling departments.

