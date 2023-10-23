Researchers Create Revolutionary New Battery With 5x More Capacity

Australian researchers have hit a significant breakthrough in the realm of batteries, with the potential to revolutionize both electric vehicles and smartphones. The game-changing innovation is a new lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery with significantly more capacity.

Conceived at Monash University in Melbourne, this freshly created Li-S battery design boasts a remarkable set of advantages over the conventional lithium-ion batteries that have become familiar to us, and often require replacement. With the capacity to store an astonishing five times more energy, all while costing just half as much, this new battery technology appears to be the long-awaited Holy Grail the world has been seeking.

How it Works

The crux of this breakthrough centers on diminishing the quantity of lithium utilized and significantly augmenting the battery’s lifespan. However, it’s not just the extended durability that is capturing attention. The innovators at Monash have introduced a novel feature: a “nanoporous polymer-coated lithium foil anode.” In simpler terms, it’s a sleek new design that’s not only cost-effective but can also carry far more energy.

ALSO READ WiFi Routers Can See You Through Walls

Their polymer coating, thinner than a sheet of paper and riddled with minuscule holes measuring less than a nanometer in width, serves as a kind of guardian. It allows lithium ions to move freely while impeding the interference of other troublesome chemicals. According to McNamara, this coating not only acts as a gatekeeper but also serves as a support system, facilitating lithium in its charging and discharging endeavors.

ALSO READ This AI Can Verify Wikipedia Info In Minutes

This helps reduce the likelihood of Li-S batteries going up in flames and lasting much longer than previous iterations.

The study’s lead PhD student Declan McNamara said:

If you think of metallic lithium as a teen with boundless energy, a bad battery just lets that energy go wasted. However, if harnessed right, this energy can lead to outstanding storage devices that are simple to create. This new coating gets us closer to manufacturing efficient Li-S batteries.

Professor Matthew Hill, another prominent member of this think-tank, suggests that these batteries have the potential to become the next major breakthrough in a market that’s increasingly in need of advanced energy solutions. This is especially significant with the growing demand for electric vehicles, aircraft, and electronic devices.

While the Li-S battery is currently in the spotlight, it’s crucial to bear in mind that the battery landscape is expansive. Other emerging contenders, such as zinc-ion, sodium-ion, and iron-air technologies, are also in the running, eager to challenge the longstanding dominance of lithium-ion.