Punjab to Restore Thousands of Safe City Cameras

The Punjab government has decided to fix over 2,000 dysfunctional cameras of the Safe City during the first week of November.

According to the officials of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), the Lahore Safe City Project is undergoing an upgrade according to the vision of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Recently, the CM Punjab held a meeting with concerned officials and directed them to bring all the Safe City cameras to working condition.

Law enforcement agencies will greatly benefit from the restoration of the cameras, enabling them to swiftly respond to emergencies and prevent crime with the help of cutting-edge technology.

Furthermore, authorities are already working on the installation of surveillance cameras on all buildings in the city. Additionally, three major cities of Punjab – Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala – would also be getting enhanced camera surveillance systems.

Moreover, a Chinese company has reportedly agreed to fix all the non-operational cameras installed on the main roads of Lahore. As many as 6,500 cameras will be completely restored by August next year.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held a meeting with Huawei officials in this regard at this office. Chief Operating Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority Kamran Khan and other relevant officers were also present during the meeting.