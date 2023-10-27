Beggar Going to Saudi Arabia Disguised as Umrah Pilgrim Arrested

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) action against beggars disguising themselves as Umrah pilgrims continues as another individual was arrested on Friday.

An official of the FIA shared details about the arrested beggar, stating that he was traveling to Saudi Arabia in the guise of Umrah on a fake return ticket and hotel booking.

During the initial investigation, the beggar admitted that he wasn’t going for Umrah but to beg and sell perfumes. Additionally, the agent who arranged his traveling documents was also taken into custody.

Previously, FIA had arrested 24 beggars who also confessed that they were traveling to Saudi Arabia for begging.

The ongoing crackdown against such individuals was initiated after it was revealed that 90% of professional beggars arrested in Middle Eastern nations hail from Pakistan.

The revelation was made by Secretary Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfikar Haider, during a meeting of the Standing Committee of Overseas Pakistanis.