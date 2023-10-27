Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Bangla Tigers to Participate in Lanka T10 and ZimAfro T10 League

By Sports Desk | Published Oct 27, 2023 | 5:21 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Collaboration Marks the Beginning of a Promising New Venture in T10 Cricket. In an official contract signing ceremony held today, October 25, the Bangla Tigers franchisee and T10 Global have united forces, marking a momentous partnership in the realm of T10 cricket.

ALSO READ

As per the newly signed contract, Bangla Tigers will play the Lanka T10 League as Bangla Tigers Hambantota and Zim Afro T10 league as Bangla Tigers Joburg simultaneously along with ADT10 league organized by T10 Global for the next 10 years.

The momentous occasion signified a new era for cricket in Bangladesh, as the sport continues to captivate and unite fans across the nation. The very first edition of Lanka T10 League scheduled to be commence on 12th December and conclude on 23rd December while the second season of Zim Afro T10 league expected to be organized on March 2024 as per tentative schedule.

Esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman and Mr. Rajeev Khanna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of T10 Global, Mr. Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury, Owner and Mr. Zaffir Yasin Chowdhury, CEO of Bangla Tigers attended the landmark event, held at Dubai, on behalf of their respective sides.

ALSO READ

Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Global congratulated Bangla Tigers for joining the worldwide T10 League and praised their efforts to promote cricket and said, “We are delighted to have Bangla Tigers on-board for the two other international leagues for the next 10 years.”

Sports Desk

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>