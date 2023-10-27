Bangla Tigers to Participate in Lanka T10 and ZimAfro T10 League

Collaboration Marks the Beginning of a Promising New Venture in T10 Cricket. In an official contract signing ceremony held today, October 25, the Bangla Tigers franchisee and T10 Global have united forces, marking a momentous partnership in the realm of T10 cricket.

ALSO READ 11-Year-Old Pakistani Kid Wins Silver Medal at Qatar Open Taekwondo Championship

As per the newly signed contract, Bangla Tigers will play the Lanka T10 League as Bangla Tigers Hambantota and Zim Afro T10 league as Bangla Tigers Joburg simultaneously along with ADT10 league organized by T10 Global for the next 10 years.

The momentous occasion signified a new era for cricket in Bangladesh, as the sport continues to captivate and unite fans across the nation. The very first edition of Lanka T10 League scheduled to be commence on 12th December and conclude on 23rd December while the second season of Zim Afro T10 league expected to be organized on March 2024 as per tentative schedule.

Esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman and Mr. Rajeev Khanna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of T10 Global, Mr. Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury, Owner and Mr. Zaffir Yasin Chowdhury, CEO of Bangla Tigers attended the landmark event, held at Dubai, on behalf of their respective sides.

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Expresses Concern Over Iftikhar Ahmed’s Position in Team

Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Global congratulated Bangla Tigers for joining the worldwide T10 League and praised their efforts to promote cricket and said, “We are delighted to have Bangla Tigers on-board for the two other international leagues for the next 10 years.”