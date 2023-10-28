How Can Pakistan Still Qualify for World Cup Semi-Finals After 4 Consecutive Defeats?

After a disappointing loss to South Africa in a thrilling contest, with four consecutive defeats in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are uncertain.

Pakistan’s campaign in the tournament depends on the outcomes of other matches, particularly those involving Australia, and they hope that Afghanistan or Bangladesh can beat Australia in their games.

The Green Shirts have won two out of six games and currently have four points on the table. They will play Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England in upcoming matches.

They must secure victories in their final three matches with a strong performance and also rely on favorable outcomes in other games.

Pakistan’s most viable route forward would involve Australia losing three out of their four games. However, this appears improbable given that two of those games are against less formidable opponents, such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Green Shirts hope that New Zealand will win three of their remaining matches, with one of those victories coming against them.

Meanwhile, if Australia manages to secure victories against Bangladesh or Afghanistan but faces a defeat against New Zealand, the Net Run Rate (NRR) might become a decisive factor.