Price of Gold in Pakistan Goes up by Rs. 4,950 Per Tola in Outgoing Week

The price of gold in Pakistan rose by Rs. 2,000 per tola on Saturday to close at over Rs. 213,000.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 2,000 per tola to Rs. 213,300 while the price of 10 grams soared by Rs. 1,714 to Rs. 182,000.

ALSO READ SBP to Announce Monetary Policy Tomorrow

The price of gold had increased by Rs. 1,250 per tola on Monday before dropping by Rs. 750 per tola and Rs. 400 on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. On Thursday the price rose by Rs. 2,900 per tola while Friday saw the price drop by Rs. 50. The increase on Saturday means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has gone up by Rs. 4,950 per tola during the week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of precious metal also registered an increase of Rs. 6,350 per tola last week. This means that the last two weeks have seen the price soar by Rs. 11,300 per tola.