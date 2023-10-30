Caretaker Govt Defers Plan to Raise Gas Rates Ahead of IMF Review

The caretaker federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Monday again deferred the decision to increase gas prices, fueling uncertainty over an already decided reform to meet the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand, official sources told ProPakistani.

The economically sensitive issue has been delayed once again and has spiked more uncertainty since the new rates were initially scheduled to be in effect from November 1 onward (the day after tomorrow). For now, the cabinet has decided to further deliberate on the matter before making a decision.

It bears mentioning that the IMF has frequently raised concerns over the country’s mounting circular debt in the energy sector, asking the government not to give any subsidies while calling for raised tariffs, particularly for gas consumers.

The same meeting approved the Hajj Policy 2024. Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, alongside ministry officials, presented and briefed the federal cabinet on the proposed policy. Sources said the cabinet also gave its nod to the Hajj and Umrah Regulation Bill 2023.

The meeting was briefed that Saudi Arabia had allocated a Hajj quota of 179,210 for Pakistan for next year. One significant change in the policy is the allocation model, where both private and public sectors will be granted 50 percent each from the total quota, sources added.

The briefing indicated that the process of accepting Hajj applications from interested pilgrims would commence in mid-November, giving prospective pilgrims ample time to file their registrations.

The Cabinet gave the green light for the establishment of an Anti-Human Trafficking Station, a vital initiative in combating human trafficking. This station is set to be established by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Cabinet received a comprehensive briefing on the order pertaining to the expulsion of illegal Afghan nationals. In line with this directive, an evacuation order has been issued to all provinces, invoking the Foreign Act of 1947 to ensure strict compliance. Sources revealed that all relevant agencies, including the police, have been tasked with detaining aliens who have entered the country without proper documentation.

Notably, aliens who are currently under trial or have been convicted of minor crimes will be subject to deportation. However, those involved in more serious criminal activities will not be deported, sources added.

They further revealed all the district administration, police, prosecution, and jail administrations have been granted special powers. Special detention centers have been established in all four provinces to house and facilitate the deportation of arrested foreigners, streamlining the process and ensuring it is carried out efficiently.