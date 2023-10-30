SBP Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent.

The announcement was made by the State Bank of Pakistan in a press release issued after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held today.

At its last meeting on September 14, the MPC decided to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent. At the time, the MPC statement said that the decision took into account the latest inflation outturn reflecting the continuing declining trend in inflation from its peak of 38 percent in May to 27.4 percent in August 2023.

