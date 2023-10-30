“Sports Journalist” Shoaib Jatt Crosses Line, Leaks Babar Azam’s Private Messages on Live TV Show

‘Self-proclaimed’ Sports journalist who is known for his appetite for controversies, Shoaib Jatt, acted unethically on yet another occasion, leaking Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s private chat conversation without his consent.

In a local sports TV show, they displayed Babar Azam’s private WhatsApp conversation on live TV. Shoaib Jatt is the one who took the screenshot and showed it on a live TV show.

The former Pakistan captain, Azhar Ali, was also a part of the show, and he inquired with Shoaib Jatt about the privacy breach concerning Babar’s private chat. Before sharing this message with him, did they seek permission from Babar?

He also emphasized that before airing it on live TV, you should seek permission from Babar Azam regarding the display of his private chat.

True to form, Shoaib Jatt’s response was illogical, unintelligent, and quite foolish, summarizing his overall demeanor surrounding discourse. He claimed that I shouldn’t need to seek permission from Babar because journalists have the right to expose something if they discover it, even without permission. However, I haven’t received a personal message.

Before this controversy, there were rumors circulating on certain local sports channels that Skipper Babar Azam attempted to contact PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf, but Zaka Ashraf did not respond to his calls.

Shoaib Jatt attempted to debunk this rumor on his sports show, but leaking someone’s private chat, particularly that of the Pakistan team’s captain and the world’s top-ranked batter, is not the appropriate way to address such rumors.

Netizens are also unhappy with this pathetic act and have expressed their frustrations on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Some people also appreciated Azhar Ali for raising his question to Shoaib Jatt.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Jatt has consistently expressed his dislike for Babar Azam and frequently shares negative opinions about him. However, this time, he has gone too far by publicly disclosing Babar’s private conversations. A sports journalist has the freedom to critique a player, but they should always maintain boundaries and avoid getting too personal in their criticism.