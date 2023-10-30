Pakistan Cricket Team Salary Issue: Players Receive Central Contracts Ahead of Crucial World Cup Match

The Pakistan cricket team players claimed their central contracts in Kolkata on Sunday as they gear up to face Bangladesh in a crucial ICC World Cup 2023 match on October 31.

According to the details, the players have signed their contracts and will receive their salary in the next few days.

Media reports have circulated news stating that Pakistani players have not received their salaries for the past five months.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has confirmed that the players and the board reached an agreement on the terms of central contracts on the same day the team was scheduled to depart for India for the World Cup, which is why they were unable to formally sign the contracts.

Each player received a hard copy of the contract, signed it, and will now be paid their salaries once the PCB finishes the remaining formalities.

The central contracts were postponed due to disagreements between the players and the board on certain matters.

The players were presented with a groundbreaking proposition, featuring a remarkable increase in their compensation, which encompasses a share of the ICC’s earnings. Additionally, red-ball and white-ball contracts have been consolidated.

The players are categorized into four groups, each with substantial monthly retainer increases, and the revenue generated from the ICC will be included in their overall monthly compensation.

Here is the central contract list:

Category A Category B Category C Category D Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman Abdullah Shafique Aamir Jamal Mohammad Rizwan Haris Rauf Abrar Ahmed Arshad Iqbal Shaheen Afridi Imam-ul-Haq Imad Wasim Faheem Ashraf Mohammad Nawaz Noman Ali Hasan Ali Naseem Shah Iftikhar Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed Ihsanullah Shadab Khan Mohammad Haris Mohammad Wasim Jr. Saim Ayub Salman Ali Agha Saud Shakeel Shahnawaz Dahani Shan Masood Tayyab Tahir Usama Mir Zaman Khan

